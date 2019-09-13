Comedy Night Series At Playhouse On Park Continues On November 27

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's Comedy Night Series, continuing on Thanksgiving Eve; Wednesday, November 27 at 8pm. Erin Harkes and Bob DiBuono will co-headline.

Erin Harkes has only been on the comedy circuit for five years, but her dry wit and sarcasm coupled with audience rapport has made her very successful in a short amount of time. She's won local contests and performed all over New York State and beyond, including Gotham Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Laugh Factory (Chicago), and many more. From 2014 to 2017, Erin has been voted Albany's Best Local Comedian by several local newspapers and arts and entertainment magazines. She has performed in Toronto's SheDot Comedy Festival, the Boston Comedy Festival, and on Season 3 of LAUGHS TV. Erin recently opened for Demetri Martin on part of his "Let's Get Awkward" tour and has also opened for Jeff Dye.

Bob DiBuono has established himself as one of the most dynamic acts on stage. With a sarcastic and edgy wit coupled with a high energy and animated delivery, he exposes the absurdities in life, his family, and the social conscious. The versatility of being able to go in and out of original characters along with dead-on impersonations heightens this unique act! Bob DiBuono has appeared on MTV, E!, CNN, FOX'S RED EYE, GOOD DAY NY, OPIE AND ANTHONY and the BOB AND TOM radio show. He is currently a regular on the JIM BREUER UNLEASHED on SIRIUS and he has been seen in numerous TV commercials. Bob currently is based out of NYC and headlines around the country.

Tickets are $15, all seats reserved. This event is BYOB! You can also purchase tickets for the four remaining Comedy Nights of the season: 2/8, 4/11, 5/16, and 6/6.

For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





