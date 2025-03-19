Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Comes to Mohegan Sun Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stand-up comedian, writer, and Kill Tony podcast host Tony Hinchcliffe will perform on Friday, July 11th at Mohegan Sun Arena. The hilarious comedian kicks off the night of epic laughter at 8:00pm.

Tony Hinchcliffe is a touring stand-up comedian, writer, and podcast host based out of Austin, Texas. Hinchcliffe began his career cutting his teeth at the renowned Comedy Store in Los Angeles—evolving from a door guy saturated in the world of comedy to a paid regular sharing the stage with the best comics in the world.

As the host of the No.1 live podcast in the world, Kill Tony, he has scaled his namesake platform to stream to hundreds of thousands weekly and over 100 million people total in its ten years running since June 2013. Hinchcliffe and his assembly of enthusiasts collectively made ‘The Store' the place to be on Monday nights before touring every major city in the US, traversing the globe in an international run, and discovering numerous fresh comics and elevating many more up-and-coming voices. With Kill Tony's new home at The Comedy Mothership—Joe Rogan's club in the core of Downtown Austin this uniquely influential open mic in the stand-up universe has a legacy unrivaled by anything else out there.

As a professional wordsmith with impressive edge, Hinchcliffe partners his reputation as a roast comic with a long-working résumé supporting his uniquely qualified candidacy. From his membership of the Writer's Guild to his Comedy Central rolodex of credits, he is a top draft pick to judge roast battles and also extremely well-insulated by the company of the most respected working stand-ups today.

Comments