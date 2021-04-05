Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Castle Craig Players Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Castle Craig is bringing the long-awaited return of live theatre one step closer with this fully-staged digital production.

Apr. 5, 2021  

Think "Bridgerton" meets "Downton Abbey" and you get Oscar Wilde's hilarious farce "The Importance of Being Earnest", which the Castle Craig Players will stream FREE to your home on Friday, April 23 at 8pm!

Through the magic of video technology, Castle Craig is bringing the long-awaited return of live theatre one step closer with this fully-staged digital production. Filmed on the group's intimate Meriden stage, this production was created using green screens and professional video editing to create a new and innovative type of virtual performance. All filming and rehearsals were held upholding strict attention to the CDC guidelines.

Oscar Wilde's wildly entertaining comedy sparkles with dazzling wordplay and hilariously unlikely situations. This "trivial comedy for serious people" features two carefree bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each with a carefully hidden double life. But when Algernon discovers that Jack has been posing as a man named Ernest to escape to the city, he promptly travels to Jack's country estate to pose as the fictional figure himself! Silliness ensues with whimsical ingénues, jealous fiancées, indomitable dowagers, and what might just be the most famous handbag in theatre history.

"I got the idea for this project after seeing New York's Irish Repertory Theatre's virtual production of "Meet Me In St. Louis" back in December," said Ian Galligan, who adapted and co-directed the show, alongside collaborator Oliver Kochol. "They used a similar method, and I was completely blown away by what I was watching."

"Earnest has always been a favorite of mine," he added, "I quickly realized how it could easily work in this very new and unique method."

The cast includes CCP alumni Griffin Kulp (Jack), Jim Kane (Algernon), Lisa DeAngelis (Gwendolen), Katie Kirtland (Cecily), Pam Amodio (Lady Bracknell), Lori Holm (Miss Prism), Ed Rosenblatt (Rev. Chasuble), Len Fredericks (Lane) & Oliver Kochol (Merriman). The production was filmed by Abraham Texidor, Sr./Texidor Event Video, with digital backgrounds created by Martin Scott Marchitto.

While the concert stream is FREE to all, donations will be welcomed to support Castle Craig Players. COVID-19 has greatly impacted all of us in so many ways, and hope you will consider supporting our continued efforts to keep the arts alive.

For more information, including viewing links, visit www.castlecraig.org.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is sponsored by Wise Guys Pizza & Deli, 944 West Main Street, Meriden ().


