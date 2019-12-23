Casting Announced for TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL at Playhouse on Park

Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman's TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL begins performances at Playhouse on Park on January 15, and will run through February 2. The McAuley is the producing partner of TENDERLY.

TENDERLY is a loving re-creation of 20 or so of Rosemary Clooney 's popular songs and a fresh, remarkably personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. With her signature songs woven in and out, we learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life. It features many of Mrs. Clooney's signature hits, including "Hey There (You with the Stars in your Eyes)," "Tenderly," and "Come On-A My House." It is as moving as it is entertaining. Susan Haefner , who originated the title role will be starring as Rosemary Clooney . Kyle Brand will direct, with music direction by Robert James Tomasulo and choreography by MK Lawson

Susan Haefner (Rosemary): Playhouse on Park: THE DINING ROOM. Broadway/National Tour: STATE FAIR, DAMN YANKEES, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, 42nd STREET, BILLY ELLIOT.

Samuel Lloyd Jr. (The Doctor and Others): Best known on Television as "Ted the Lawyer" from Scrubs. TV Guest Star: American Housewife, Modern Family, Shameless, Seinfeld.

Tickets for performances January 15 - February 2 are now on sale and range from $40-$50; reserve seating. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday matinees! Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. There will be a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception on Friday, January 17.

Be sure to take advantage of our group sales discounts; Purchase 10 tickets or more to save 10% off of regular price, and receive one additional complimentary ticket. Purchase 20 tickets or more to save 20% off of regular price, and receive two additional complementary tickets. To coordinate a group, contact Lily Horn at 860-523-5900 x11 or LHorn@playhousetheatregroup.org

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org . Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Photo Credit: Tim Fort





