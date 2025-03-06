Cast Set for Theresa Rebeck's SEARED at Lachat Town Farm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonathan Hopkins has joined the cast of acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck's dramatic comedy SEARED in the role of Harry, the hot-headed chef at a boutique Brooklyn restaurant, being presented at Lachat Town Farm in Weston, CT.

Jonathan brings a wealth of theater experience to the project having performed Off-Broadway with Project Theater, the Pearl Theatre Company, and SoHo Rep, and regionally in New York, Tennessee, New Jersey and Virginia. He played Polonius and the Gravedigger in the film Hamlet in the Golden Vale (Best Feature: Manhattan Film Festival) and was faculty at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting for ten years. He received his MA with Distinction from the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon, and is the Artistic Director of Smith Street Stage, a Brooklyn based Shakespeare company where he's acted, directed, taught and produced shows since co-founding the company in 2010. He will be directing Henry V for Smith Street Stage this June.

SEARED opens Friday, March 7th and runs Friday - Sunday through March 23. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, March 7 & 8, March 14 & 15, March 21 & 22; Sunday matinees are 3 pm, March 9, 16 & 23. All performances take place at Lachat Town Farm, 106 Godfrey Rd. W, Weston, CT. Tickets are $45-$55, available for purchase at lachattownfarm.org. Limited tickets are available for opening weekend (March 7-9) will feature a champagne reception at all performances.

