Cast Set For A CHORUS LINE at Goodspeed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Goodspeed Musicals will welcome A Chorus Line as its third production of the 2025 season. The groundbreaking backstage musical about the hopes and dreams of Broadway dancers makes its Goodspeed debut from Sept. 5 – Oct. 26 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

A Chorus Line is conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett. It features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and is co-choreographed by Bob Avian.



The singular sensation of musicals makes its Goodspeed debut in a dazzling 50th anniversary production! A Chorus Line pulls back the curtain and reveals the hopes and hurts of 17 professional dancers vying for a job in a Broadway chorus. Heartbreak, talent, and passion are center stage in this Pulitzer Prize-winning, show business classic for anyone who’s ever had a dream and put it all on the line.



Larry will be played by Travante S. Baker. Kristine will be played by Haley Bjorn (Off-Broadway: Hypnotique). Don will be played by Aaron Patrick Craven (The Goodspeed: Oklahoma!). Cassie will be played by Karli Dinardo (Broadway: Hamilton, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Moulin Rouge! The Musical). Al will be played by Alex Drost. Bebe will be played by Lisa Finegold (Broadway: Wicked, Head Over Heels, Rock of Ages). Paul will be played by Diego Guevara. Mark will be played by Patrick Higgins. Val will be played by Beatrice Howell (Off-Broadway: The Little Dancer). Judy will be played by Caroline Kane (The Goodspeed: Cabaret, Broadway: Water for Elephants). Maggie will be played by Liesie Kelly. Bobby will be played by Ryan Mulvaney. Richie will be played by Jonah Nash. Connie will be played by Emma X. O’Loughlin. Mike will be played by Mario Rizzi. Zach will be played by Clifton Samuels (The Goodspeed: Carnival!; Broadway: Elf (Revival), Mrs. Doubtfire, Amazing Grace). Greg will be played by Sammy Schechter. Diana will be played by Mikaela Secada (Broadway: Back to the Future). Shelia will be played by Scarlett Walker (Broadway: Carousel).



The ensemble will feature Christian Feliciano, Abbey Friedmann and Erica Peréz-Gotay.



Swings for this production are Maggie Bergman and Matthew Quintero.

A Chorus Line will be directed by Rob Ruggiero (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Oliver!, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Show Boat, 1776, and many others; Broadway: High, Looped). Parker Esse will choreograph the production (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, The Most Happy Fella; Broadway (associate choreographer): Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities). Music direction will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including All Shook Up, Ragtime, Maggie, South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots).

Scenic design will be by Ann Beyersdorfer (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood). Costume design will be by Joseph Shrope. Lighting design will be by John Lasiter (The Goodspeed: Oliver!, Rags, La Cage aux Follies). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor.

Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.