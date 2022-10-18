Cast Announced For Disney's ALADDIN At The Bushnell This November

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and The Bushnell has announced casting for the Hartford engagement of Disney's Aladdin. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances on November 8 for a limited run through November 13, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now at The Bushnell box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT), by visiting Bushnell.org, or by calling (860) 987-5900. Group orders of 10 or more (excluding Saturday evening) may be placed by calling (860) 987-5959.

The production features Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar), Jake Letts (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Dwelvan David (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Anani, Carina R. Avila, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Victoria Byrd, Edward Cuellar, Cody Hernández, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Maya Kazzaz, Brandon J. Large, Lauren Mariasoosay, Melissa Hunter McCann, Angelina Mullins, Omar Nieves, Ryan Rodiño, Cameron Sirian, Taylor Mackenzie Smith and Asten Stewart.

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including One Thousand and One Nights, is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Performances of Disney's Aladdin at The Bushnell will be Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday at 2 and 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2 and 8:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Tickets start at $42. A special military discount to the Friday matinee show ($25 tickets in Rear Mezzanine/Mid & Rear Balcony) is available through the Bushnell Box Office. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Bushnell Box Office, by calling (860) 987-5900 or online at bushnell.org

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

﻿Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions currently playing around the world, including on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Worldwide, Aladdin has welcomed more than 14 million people.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities date to date, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Instagram and Facebook.