Betsy Scholze Recognized For A Lifetime Of Service To The Sherman Players

The Sherman Players have been around for nearly a century and that longevity is all down to the people involved in running the organization and keeping the Sherman Playhouse in Sherman CT a relevant part of the community.

This is especially true of Betsy Scholze, who for nearly 60 years has been an active member of the Players.

At this year's Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors chose to honor Betsy with a Lifetime Recognition Award, for the service, creativity and leadership she has shown over these many years.

Betsy's connection to the Players and the Playhouse goes back much further than these 60 years, however. It was her Grandparents, Alice and Walter Evans, who established the theatre in Sherman!

After a period of time in the Midwest Betsy returned to her hometown of Sherman in 1962 and immediately threw herself into theatrical pursuits. A gifted artist, she began with set painting and in her time there isn't a job she hasn't done for the theatre - actor, technician, backstage, board member, long serving treasurer, a number of stints as President, and many, many more. She met the love of her life, husband Fred, at the Playhouse where he was directing a play, and her children have all trodden the boards at one time or another.

Even now she shows no signs of slowing down - during the COVID restrictions she could be found repainting the Playhouse lobby, box-office and backstage stairs. She remains an active member of the Players' Board of Directors.

In addition to the Lifetime Recognition award, the Board has also named Betsy as their Honorary Patron - a title acknowledging the history of her family's close ties to the Sherman Players and The Sherman Playhouse.

Steve Stott, current President, says of Betsy "She quite simply is THE key member of the Sherman Players. No one has had a greater impact on, or contributed more to our success. I know I speak for a succession of Presidents when I say how grateful I am for her help and counsel. There's no substitute for experience and wisdom. Her love for the Playhouse is evident in the energy she puts into our activities - and long may that continue!"

The Sherman Players recently announced their return to live performance with a series of free music concerts at the Sherman Town Beach (the next one is Saturday June 19 at 7.00pm) and Durang Outdoors, an evening of one act plays by popular playwright, Christopher Durang, presented on the Outdoor Stage in the grounds of the Sherman Playhouse on July 9, 10, 16 & 17 at 8pm.

Tickets for Durang Outdoors are on sale now at https://shermanplayers.ticketleap.com/. For further information please email information@shermanplayers.org or call 860-354-3622.