Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry To Present CALLE ALLENDE By Pinned & Sewtured

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present CALLE ALLENDE by Pinned & Sewtured on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The performance will take place in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

CALLE ALLENDE is a puppet theatre production inspired by an entry in Frida Kahlo’s diary referencing The Two Fridas. The work follows Frida as she struggles with physical pain, creative paralysis, and fractured identity, confronting an imagined counterpart as she attempts to reclaim her artistic voice. The performance is recommended for audiences ages 14 and up due to themes of pain and death.

The production is directed by Anatar M. Gagneì, founder and artistic director of Pinned & Sewtured. Gagneì holds an MFA in Puppet Arts from the University of Connecticut and a BA in English and Creative Writing from Hunter College. Her work combines puppetry with visual art, dance, writing, and fiber-based fabrication, and has been presented at venues and festivals including Dixon Place, Lyric Hall, Black Cherry Puppet Theater, and the Ballard Institute. She is also the founder of The Pinned & Sewtured Puppet Slam.

The performance features puppeteer Madison J. Cripps, who began working professionally in puppetry in 2006. Cripps has received support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and was awarded a UNIMA citation of excellence in puppetry for Billy the Liar in 2014. His background spans fine art, construction, environmental work, and theatre, with performance experience throughout New England and beyond.

Ticketing Information

Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Ballard Institute by phone at 860-486-8580 or online via TicketLeap. A surcharge applies to online purchases. Seating is open, with no reservations. Parking is available at the Downtown Storrs Garage, located at 33 Royce Circle.

For accessibility accommodations or additional information, patrons may contact the Ballard Institute at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.