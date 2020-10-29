BWW Exclusive: Leading Ladies with Special Guest Jamie Karen

Today on Leading Ladies is one of New Paradigm Theatre's favorite Broadway people, Jamie Karen.

Jamie is an American musical theatre performer and songwriter. She has performed in the Broadway production of "Man of La Mancha" (with Brian Stokes Mitchell and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), national tours of Monty Python's "Spamalot" (with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Christian Slater), "Jersey Boys", and "Aida", appearing at venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, North Shore Music Theater, Kansas City Starlight Theater, and The Muny. An accomplished songwriter, she has written and sold original music to television networks. https://www.jamiekaren.net/

Leading Ladies (c) is presented by New Paradigm Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre promoting social responsiblity and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions based in Connecticut. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors . Hosts Sienna Rubin (14) and Helen Hen (13) are members of the youth board and all the production, editing and on-camera work is facilitated by them with some guidance from our professionals. Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership. www.nptheatre.org.

