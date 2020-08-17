Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here to Visit the College Center


BWW Blog: 5 Questions for a Senior Returning to Campus This Fall

Article Pixel

I interviewed an incoming senior and got their feelings about returning to campus this fall.

Aug. 17, 2020  

Many students going back to school this semester are feeling all types of different emotions. I interviewed an incoming senior and got their feelings about returning to campus this fall. I asked this anonymous student five different questions and here are their responses.

1. How do you feel the university is handling this challenge?

Student's Response:

I think that the university has handled this challenge very well. It is extremely difficult to come up with a plan that keeps every student safe. I personally feel very safe coming back to campus this fall and feel like I will be taken care of as a student.

2. Do you feel like you will get the same level of classes on an online format?

Student's Response:

Most of my classes are face to face with a hybrid format. However, I do feel like my professors will be putting in the same effort as I will, so it will make it a better experience on both ends. Its all about your attitude towards the situation.

3. Have you found any positives from the online format?

Student's Response:

Last semester was difficult for me to adapt to the online learning, however I found that I could go at my own pace which was helpful. I was able to pause videos to take notes or playback certain videos if I did not understand the material.

4. What are you most nervous about for the start of the semester?

Student's Response:

For the upcoming semester I am not nervous. I would say that I just do not know what to expect when I arrive on campus. I am mostly excited to go back but I know there are going to be some serious changes to the lifestyle I was used to.

5. Have any of your college plans changed?

Student's Response:

Right now, I am waiting to hear back from a couple internships that I wanted to start for the fall. It does not look promising so that is something I will have to put on the back burner for now. I was excited to do something in my field and get some real-world experience but that will have to wait for now.


Related Articles

From This Author Student Blogger: Alyssa Schmidek