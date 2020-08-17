BWW Blog: 5 Questions for a Senior Returning to Campus This Fall

I interviewed an incoming senior and got their feelings about returning to campus this fall.

Many students going back to school this semester are feeling all types of different emotions. I interviewed an incoming senior and got their feelings about returning to campus this fall. I asked this anonymous student five different questions and here are their responses.

1. How do you feel the university is handling this challenge?

Student's Response:

I think that the university has handled this challenge very well. It is extremely difficult to come up with a plan that keeps every student safe. I personally feel very safe coming back to campus this fall and feel like I will be taken care of as a student.

2. Do you feel like you will get the same level of classes on an online format?

Student's Response:

Most of my classes are face to face with a hybrid format. However, I do feel like my professors will be putting in the same effort as I will, so it will make it a better experience on both ends. Its all about your attitude towards the situation.

3. Have you found any positives from the online format?

Student's Response:

Last semester was difficult for me to adapt to the online learning, however I found that I could go at my own pace which was helpful. I was able to pause videos to take notes or playback certain videos if I did not understand the material.

4. What are you most nervous about for the start of the semester?

Student's Response:

For the upcoming semester I am not nervous. I would say that I just do not know what to expect when I arrive on campus. I am mostly excited to go back but I know there are going to be some serious changes to the lifestyle I was used to.

5. Have any of your college plans changed?

Student's Response:

Right now, I am waiting to hear back from a couple internships that I wanted to start for the fall. It does not look promising so that is something I will have to put on the back burner for now. I was excited to do something in my field and get some real-world experience but that will have to wait for now.

Related Articles