The performance is on Saturday, August 26th.

August 3, 2023

BROADWAY AT THE MALL Comes to SONO Collection

The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will present the third annual Broadway Concert Series, this year at a new location!

Join in at the SONO Collection in Norwalk, CT on Saturday, August 26th to welcome a cast of incredible Broadway performers to Norwalk, CT to sing some of your favorite Disney songs and classic show tunes.

Various vendors will be set up to include family fun activities such as meet and greets with live animals from The Maritime Aquarium and Earthplace, delicious treats from Rebel Daughter Cookies, raffle giveaways from brands such as Bloomingdales and Bath and Body Works, puppet experiences presented by Stepping Stones Museum for Children, and much more!

Tickets can be puchased at: Click Here




