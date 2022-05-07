Award-Winning Comic Hasan Minhaj Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse

Two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian Hasan Minhaj is bringing his brand new one-man show, "The King's Jester," to The Ridgefield Playhouse on May 20, 2022 at 8:00pm, part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Minhaj, who was noted as one of TIME's '100 Most Influential People in the World', typically performs at large venues but will be offering this rare intimate opportunity for Playhouse patrons to get a sneak peek at his new show before shooting his new Netflix special. Minhaj is best known for his award-winning Netflix comedy show "Patriot Act," his Netflix special "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King," his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner, and his time working on The Daily Show. For fans, this is an opportunity to get up close and personal with the award-winning comedian!

Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. The show received a 2019 Peabody Award, a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Motion Design," and was recognized for a 2020 Television Academy Honor. In 2017, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner, and for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award. A first generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon's last hire. He continued in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained through August 2018.

Please note that phones will be kept in locked pouches during the event. To ease lobby traffic, The Ridgefield Playhouse highly encourages patrons not to bring their mobile devices into the venue. Please note this show is for mature audiences over the age of 13.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45-$55) go online ata??www.ridgefieldplayhouse.orga??or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.a??The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.