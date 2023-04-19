Armenian Culture And History Collide Onstage In THERE WAS AND THERE WAS NOT At The Contemporary Theater Company

Armenian culture and history come to life in There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories, a new one-woman show playing at The Contemporary Theater Company from April 28 to May 13.

Playwright Susie Chakmakian is also the sole performer and weaves her own personal family stories as a first-generation Armenian-American in with history, music, and food from Armenia.

"The main reason that I wanted to write this show was because I feel like Armenians sometimes focus on telling only one kind of story about ourselves (about the more tragic parts of our history), especially when we're telling our story to non-Armenians. Of course, those stories are always incredibly important to tell, but I think we also need to tell stories about the fun, silly, vibrant things in our living culture," says Chakmakian. "This show tries to find a balance between those two kinds of stories to ultimately create an experience that is enjoyable and powerful for both Armenian and non-Armenian audiences."

The show started as a two-night production in the Contemporary Theater Company's Springboard Season in 2022. Springboard was started in 2013 to create opportunities for ensemble and community members to get new plays and theatrical experiments onstage.

"When I first saw this show I was struck by how thoughtful and poignant it was," says Artistic Director Tammy Brown, who approached Chakmakian about bringing the play back for a full run in the 2023 Season. "This play reminds me of all the great things theater can be - a gathering of community where, by learning about the experience of others, you gain a sense of our shared humanity."

Both Armenians and non-Armenians are encouraged to come and enjoy the show and stay after to talk with Chakmakian while partaking in some traditional Armenian food in the lobby post-show.

"As a non-Armenian, I learned so much from this show and found it fascinating," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "I highly recommend the show to anyone who wants to better understand our world and our neighbors, or anyone who wants to discover some new delicious food."

The show will run for three weekends, including a matinee performance on May 7 at 2 pm.

"When folks come to see the show, I want them to know that it really sums up what it means to be Armenian," says Chakmakian, "which means that it's light and lively and funny sometimes, then heavy and sad and complicated other times, and you really need both halves of that experience to fully understand it."

Tickets range from $10 to $40, with every audience member able to choose the price that works for them.

"We have different price options for our shows because we want theater to be accessible for everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances," says Cady.

Performance information and tickets are on The Contemporary Theater Company's website at contemporarytheatercompany.com.