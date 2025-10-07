Adult Tap Dance Lessons With Darlene Zoller Come To Playhouse Theatre Academy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. offers adult tap dance lessons in both Hartford and West Hartford with Darlene Zoller. Register by the session (and save) or drop in on a class by class basis.

Simsbury classes are held at our Simsbury location in Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow St) on Mondays and include: Advanced Beginner Level Tap at 10am and Intermediate Level Tap at 11am. Hartford classes are held at The 224 EcoSpace (224 Farmington Ave) on Wednesdays and include: Advanced Beginner Level Tap at 5:30pm and Absolute Beginner Tap at 6:30pm.

Everything you need to know can be found at www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org

Tap dancing is an incredible opportunity for anyone, at any age, to experience joy, movement, and rhythm. Imagine the thrill of learning to tap dance—it's not just fun but also a stimulating challenge that invigorates both your body and mind. Tap offers a fantastic way to elevate your heart rate and strengthen your core, while its emphasis on proper weight placement enhances your balance, coordination, and control. Each step is a delightful expression that doubles as a mental workout. As you learn and memorize rhythm patterns, you engage in activities stimulating healthy brain functions, offering potential benefits in staving off conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia. But what truly sets tap dancing apart is its unique capacity for expression; producing sound with each step gives a sense of physical and emotional release. In these classes, you won’t just listen to music—you’ll create music with your feet!

Classes are taught by Darlene Zoller, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic director of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc and Founder, Director and Choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park. She IS Mama D of MAMA D’s OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

Playhouse Theatre Academy’s mission is to ignite creativity and foster inclusivity by empowering artists of all ages—from 1 to 101—with transformative theatre programs that promote personal growth, exploration, and self-expression. Operated by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., we connect students with exceptional professional artists and productions through our partnership with the renowned Playhouse on Park. In an era where the arts are often sidelined in educational curricula, we are dedicated to offering vital resources and vibrant in-school programming to ensure all students have access to artistic opportunities. We aim to create a welcoming home for high-quality theatre instruction that champions brave, inclusive spaces, actively working to decolonize our curriculum and enrich programming for everyone. Playhouse Theatre Academy actively seeks to remove financial barriers by providing scholarships, ensuring every aspiring artist can engage with our programs. We transform aspiring actors and creatives into confident performers through immersive instruction and mentorship, equipping them with essential 21st-century skills to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Our commitment is to empower each learner to discover their unique voice, pursue their passions, and unlock their full potential while fostering a dynamic community that celebrates diversity, embraces collaboration, and inspires innovation in the arts.