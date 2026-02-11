AMP to Offer Storytelling Workshop and Free Entry for Environmental Workers in March

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Mural Project, home to the world's largest indoor collaborative work of art, has revealed its lineup of March 2026 events including a Family Day interactive activity with author Dana Meachen Rau and a storytelling workshop with The Moth GrandSLAM champion Terry Wolfisch Cole. March 2026 continues AMP's Works For Me! program spotlighting various fields of work with environmental and conservation workers receiving free entry for the month.

Saturday, March 14

FAMILY DAY with author Dana Meachen Rau and the Read to Grow Bookmobile

Looking for creative, engaging activities for the whole family? AMP's Family Days offer an exciting lineup of hands-on activities for children of all ages the second Saturday of every month. Games, story time, art projects, and interactive learning programs spark kids' curiosity and creativity—and celebrate the art of work. AMP's Family Days are the perfect way to spend quality time together. FREE admission for families! Teen Art Studio (see below) happens concurrently with Family Day so families with children of various ages can enjoy AMP together.

10am to 3pm: The Read to Grow Bookmobile will be on-site for kids to explore books and find one to bring home!

11am: Story Time﻿

﻿With special guest Carol Parent from Beardsley Library.

12pm: Explore AMP﻿

﻿Includes scavenger hunts and kid-friendly tours.

1:30pm: Book It! with author and illustrator Dana Meachen Rau

Starting with cave paintings and hieroglyphics, humans have used both art and writing to tell stories. In this fun, interactive family activity, children's author and illustrator Dana Meachan Rau will guide you through how to make a Zine, a DIY magazine that is part personal, part collaboration, part poetry, part art, and all cool! Every participant will leave with their very own Zine to keep the creativity going.

AMP's Family Days are supported by the generosity of the Comis Foundation and Torrington Savings Bank.

Saturday, March 14 from 10:30am to 1:30pm

TEEN ART STUDIO

A welcoming, drop-in teen art studio—where you can explore new materials, make friends, and grow as an artist. Creative exploration and community go hand in hand at Teen Art Studio for ages 13 to 18 on the second Saturday of every month. Guided by a teaching artist, you can try new materials, develop your own ideas, and connect with others in a relaxed, supportive environment. Teen Art Studio is concurrent with Family Day so that families with children of various ages can all participate and come together for the Interactive Program at 1:30pm.

$5 Materials Fee. Advance registration is recommended and can be made at americanmuralproject.org/teen-art-studio. Teen Art Studio is made possible in part by Torrington Savings Bank Foundation.

Get to Work: Telling Your Story Workshop with Terry Wolfisch Cole

Saturday, March 21; 10am–3pm

This daylong workshop, led by master storyteller Terry Wolfisch Cole, founder and founder and producer of Tell Me Another events, introduces participants to the art of personal storytelling. Through lecture, writing exercises, and small-group feedback, participants learn how to choose, structure, and share their own stories of work. The day concludes with a practice performance where participants can present their stories to each other in a supportive environment.

Terry is the founder and host of Tell Me Another. She is a Moth GrandSLAM champion whose story of running away from home was featured on the Moth Radio Hour and in Readers Digest. She has told stories onstage throughout New England and other East Coast locations. An expatriate New Yorker, Terry has years of experience working with adults, teens, and children in a variety of settings. She is also a writer, Jeopardy! alum, cookie baker, mah jongg expert, and passionate Bruce Springsteen fan.

Advance registration required. Cost is $60 for adults 25+, $30 for young adults under 25. Part of American Mural Project's America250 programming, supported by CT Humanities and America250 | Connecticut Affiliate.

Friday, March 27 from 5pm to 7pm

HAPPY HOUR PIANO SERIES with Natalie Hamilton

Who doesn't need to unwind after the grind? AMP's popular Happy Hour Piano Series on the fourth Friday of the month eases you into the weekend with live piano music and libations in Connecticut's most unique art space.

Natalie Hamilton is a singer/songwriter known for her four-octave, velvet voice and a style that blends jazz sophistication with folk intimacy. Critics describe her sound as evocative, powerful, and uniquely her own, comparing her voice to a young Barbra Streisand and her narrative, lyrical compositions to Joni Mitchell. "She is able to say more with humming than most singers can say with words - reminiscent of a young Barbra Streisand." (Sandy Cooperman - The Daily Sun) Hamilton is currently performing and recording a new album for 2026 release.

Tickets are $8 and can be reserved in advance at americanmuralproject.org/piano-series. The Happy Hour Piano Series is supported in part by the Greenberg family.

February 2026 WORKS FOR ME! Free AMP Admission for Environmental and Conservation Workers

Through its giant five-story, 120-foot long mural and its accompanying audio tour (available in English and Spanish), AMP tells the story of the everyday American worker. Each month in 2026, this one-of-a-kind exhibit will be offering free admission to honor a different sector of workers who make our communities thrive. The February 2026 WORKS FOR ME! free admission will be extended to workers in the environmental and conservation fields. Employers and employees who work in sustainability, forestry, solar, hydrology, environmental law, and more can enjoy free admission at AMP all month long.

AMP is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from noon to 5pm. Guests attending with workers who are receiving their respective month's WORKS FOR ME Free Admission are $15; $12 for seniors and veterans; $5 for students; free for children under 5 or over the age of 100. The English and Spanish language audio tours are included with admission. The Spanish audio tour is made possible with support from Northwest CT Community Foundation, Connecticut Office of the Arts, NBT Bank, and Globe Cleaners.

American Mural Project is located at 90 Whiting Street in Winsted, CT. For more detailed information on the mural, AMP programs and how to plan your visit, go to AmericanMuralProject.org.