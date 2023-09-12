A Folk Celebration Of Motown is Coming to Cheney Hall in October

These artists bridge past and present, reminding us of our roots while adding their own spin to the mix. Experience this incredible fusion for all music lovers out there!

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Amazing local folk artists, including Manchester's Town Troubadour, are teaming up to create something unique. Introducing a mashup that combines two distinct genres of American music in a way that only they can. While musical characteristics may set them apart, both folk and Motown share a common goal - preserving cultural traditions, histories, and stories. These artists bridge past and present, reminding us of our roots while adding their own spin to the mix. Experience this incredible fusion for all music lovers out there!

Performance Details: 

October 6
Friday at 7:00 PM

Cabaret Seating: $12

General Section:
Center Section: $7
Left or Right Sections: $7

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

Click Here




Recommended For You