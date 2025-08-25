A COMEDY OF TENORS Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century – as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. This show is directed by Diana Canova and produced by Keli Solomon.

Diana Canova is an actress, director, writer, singer and voice teacher. She has starred in numerous television shows including the controversial series SOAP playing Corrine Tate. On Broadway she starred in They're Playing Our Song, and the first revival of COMPANY. Diana has also performed in regional productions of A Little Night Music, Northshore Music Theater, COMPANY, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Harrigan and Hart, The York Theater, as well as many others. Diana performed her Two Woman show, Breaks, on both coasts. Diana has narrated many videos and books for Scholastic Books. She recently directed Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo at the Ridgefield Theater Barn.

The cast features Joe Harding and Sydney Mann of New Milford, Cooper Smithers of Newtown, Gillian Holt of Monroe, Adam Battelstein of Kent, Shawn Wodraska of Wingdale, NY and Barbara Disraeli of Brewster, NY.

Opening night is on Friday September 26th and continues for four weekends until October 18. Show times are 8:00 pm with a matinee on Sunday Oct. 12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday Sept. 25th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What You Want Night will be on Thursday Oct. 2nd at 8:00 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863. TheatreWorks will be the featured guest on Backstage with Eric Lindblom on WZBG 97.3FM on Saturday Sept. 13th from 9:00-10:00am.