Wright State Theatre to Present BRIGHT STAR Beginning This Month

Wright State Theatre will present the bluegrass musical, BRIGHT STAR in its intimate Herbst Theatre from November 18-December 4th. Written by acclaimed comedian and bluegrass banjo player, Steve Martin, and indie rock artist, Edie Brickell, BRIGHT STAR is an uplifting theatrical journey that will hold you in its grasp-as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful. Equal parts Appalachian folk tale and true-life events combine in this joyous and heartfelt bluegrass musical story of love and redemption. BRIGHT STAR is directed by guest artist Leslie Goddard Baum and choreographed by guest artist Tracey Bonner. Staff music director Matt Ebright leads a band that includes both professional instrumentalists and numerous actor-musicians from within the cast.

Director Leslie Goddard Baum is a Broadway veteran of Hairspray, and national tours of Jersey Boys, Showboat and The Sound of Music. She's been seen locally in the Human Race Theatre Company's The Full Monty and Lizzie. She's well-known in Cincinnati for her directing work. Choreographer Tracey Bonner is a former faculty member at Northern Kentucky University, who's professional credits include Swing! at The Carnegie and numerous regional and university productions, as well as her performance work across the country. We're glad to have them both joining us this season.

New York Times critic Charles Isherwood said of the original production, "The musical is gentle-spirited, not gaudy, and moves with an easygoing grace. The musical is gentle-spirited, not gaudy, and moves with an easygoing grace."

BRIGHT STAR Director, Leslie Goddard Baum, says "Initially, I was attracted to BRIGHT STAR because it tells an epic tale spanning generations, has fun and powerful music, and puts relationships at the forefront. Then, I discovered that the show is based on a true story and I was totally hooked! The students have been so wonderful to work with on this project. They came with research, questions, ideas, and energy. It's been inspiring to me to work with such curious and creative students. BRIGHT STAR has ALL THE FEELS!! It is joyful, heartbreaking, funny, and fortifying. I hope audiences are prepared to go on the ride with this amazing cast!".

BRIGHT STAR runs the weekend of November 18-20 and December 2-4, with the weekend of Thanksgiving off. For tickets, contact Wright State Theatre's box office at (937) 775-2500 or www.wright.edu/theatre