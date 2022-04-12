WICKED Will Return To Columbus in May

CAPA and PNC Broadway in Columbus present the return of WICKED, Columbus' most popular musical, to the Ohio Theatre May 18-June 5.

Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular," and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Having recently celebrated its 16th anniversary on Broadway, WICKED is the winner of more than 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. WICKED has been performed in more than 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has amassed nearly $5 billion in global sales and has been seen by more than 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus