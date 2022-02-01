Todd Snider Plays The Davidson Next Month

Musicians don't often reinvent their sound 18 albums into a celebrated career, but Todd Snider's 2021 release, First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder, is an arrival after years of searching. This Americana singer/songwriter incorporates elements of folk, rock, blues, alternative country, and even funk into his signature, award-winning sound.

CAPA presents Todd Snider at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) on Thursday, March 10, at 8 pm.

Since debuting in 1994, Snider has gone through his own incarnations. His first single, "Talking Seattle Blues," was a head fake that might have pointed to goofy novelty songs. But he quickly showed that his artistic quiver was much deeper and more interesting. A storyteller who works a similar creative soil to John Prine and Shel Silverstein, Snider's best songs are both sad and funny, political and entertaining, and always written with a poet's eye and a stand-up comedian's sensibility about the follies of human condition.

While he's made twenty fine albums, it's on stage where Snider is even more potent, with between-song banter that weaves subtle emotional threads through his sets. A road dog who loves the road, Snider has toured with Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Jimmy Buffett, and appeared at festivals like Farm Aid, Newport Folk Fest, Lockn' and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.