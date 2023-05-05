Tickets to FROZEN in Columbus Are Now on Sale

The musical will play a 2-week premiere engagement at The Ohio Theatre beginning Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with performances playing through Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen went on sale to the public on Thursday, May 4 at 10 am. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at The Ohio Theatre beginning Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with performances playing through Sunday, August 6, 2023. Opening night is set for Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

In Columbus, Frozen will play Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm and Sundays at 1 pm and 6:30 pm. There will also be performances on Thursday, July 27 at 1 pm and Tuesday, August 1 at 7:30 pm. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Thursday, May 4, tickets will be available at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com, by calling 614-469-0939 or visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.).

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Ohio Theatre, CAPA and www.BroadwayInColumbus.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Ohio Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that PNC Broadway in Columbus and the Ohio Theatre are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About Frozen

Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has played smash engagements "thawing hearts from coast to coast!" (The Hollywood Reporter), and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News).

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares "the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve."

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 1.5 million guests. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as Production Supervisor and Randy Meyer is the General Manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.



