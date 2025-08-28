Tickets to BACK TO THE FUTURE in Columbus to go on Sale Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will arrive in Columbus as part of the 2025-26 Broadway season, with eight shows January 6-11, 2026 at the Ohio Theatre.

The nostalgia-rich Broadway production played an impressive 18-month run at the Winter Garden from August 3, 2023, through January 5, 2025. That production is moving to Hamburg, Germany starting March 2026 for an open-ended run with more territories to be announced soon. Now in its fourth-year captivating audiences in London's West End, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical recently launched a successful production in Tokyo and aboard Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship. It is set to premiere in Sydney on September 26, 2025.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 1,800,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Lead Producer Colin Ingram said, “BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is delighting audiences throughout North America and on has sold over 600,000 tickets. Marty, Doc and all at Hill Valley can't wait to continue this tour across North America thrilling audiences with this heartfelt story and stagecraft that has not been attempted before.”

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. A deluxe 2-disc edition of the Original Cast Recording featuring never heard before demos of the songs from the musical was released by Sony Masterworks Broadway on June 30, 2021.