Tickets Go On Sale Friday For MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! At The Palace

TCG Entertainment, leaders in live tour productions, and EndemolShine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series "MasterChef Junior" announced that after a successful initial 2019 tour, they are extending MasterChef Junior Live! to more than 40 new markets in 2020 and is now coming to the Palace Theatre on Tuesday, March 31. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, at 10am.

CAPA presents MasterChef Junior Live! at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Wednesday, March 31, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $28.50-$128.50 (VIP) and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

"TCG is thrilled to continue to bring the fun of MasterChef Junior Live! to audiences in 2020. The stage show brings great moments from the TV series to a live setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it," said Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment, the producer of MasterChef Junior Live!

"We were thrilled that MasterChef Junior Live! was so well received by audiences of all ages in our initial run and now we are excited to expand this special theatre experience to more than 40 new US markets in 2020," said Amber Sheppo, senior vice president, licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "Alongside our partners at TCG Entertainment, we are giving families and fans of our hit series a chance to meet and learn first-hand from past 'MasterChef Junior' winners and contestants in cities near them."

MasterChef Junior Live! brings "MasterChef Junior" directly to fans and foodies alike live on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past "MasterChef Junior" contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available in all markets and will include a premium seat, cast meet and greets, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster, photos, and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

MasterChef Junior Live! cast to be announced at a later date.





