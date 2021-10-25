The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations Announces CORPORATE & COMMUNITY: THE RELATIONSHIP

The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations series is designed to generate community dialogue on a variety of interesting and timely cultural questions. On Thursday, October 28, Community Conversations will examine "Corporate & Community: The Relationship," discussing constructive steps companies can take to build positive relationships within the community and achieve shared goals.

Over the past few decades, the term "corporate social responsibility" has become more than a buzz phrase for many companies. By definition, corporate social responsibility is a self-regulating business model that helps a company be socially accountable to itself, its stakeholders, and the public. Corporate America is faced with the issue of how best to achieve the shared goals of the company and the community it serves, and it can be challenging to know what to do and where to begin. This Community Conversations event will discuss the steps to begin or continue building constructive community/corporate relationships.

Panel members will include Robert "Bo" Chilton, CEO, IMPACT Community Action; Denise Robinson, president and CEO, Alvis, Inc.; Devin Schaffer, vice president (legal), Cardinal Health; and Mike LaRocco, president and CEO, State Auto Insurance.

The panel will be moderated by Jerry Revish, retired WBNS-10TV news anchor, and Suzan Bradford, executive director of the Lincoln Theatre.

The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations presents "Corporate & Community: The Relationship" on Thursday, October 28, at 6 pm. This is a free event, but reservations are required and can be made at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com.

