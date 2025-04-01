The Columbus Symphony Unveils 2025 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Columbus Symphony has announced the lineup for the 2025 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, its annual summer outdoor concert series June 14–July 26, led by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz and held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) on the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 pm. Concerts begin at 8 pm.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am Tuesday, April 1 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com or CBUSArts.com or by phone at 614-469-0939. General admission lawn tickets are $36.75-$52.50 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50-15.75. Children 2 and under are free. Full tables and single table seats are available for purchase from $63-$1,157. For more information call 614-469-0939.

2025 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops Lineup

A Boy Band Symphony

Saturday, June 14

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza with “A Boy Band Symphony!” This electrifying new show celebrates the timeless hits of the iconic boy bands featuring Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC. From infectious melodies to signature dance moves, “A Boy Band Symphony” promises to reignite the passion and excitement of beloved favorites such as “Bye Bye Bye,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Liquid Dreams,” and more.

Rick Ross

Saturday, June 21

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

The “Biggest Boss” Rick Ross lands in Columbus for “Hip Hop and Symphony,” a one-of-a kind night featuring his chart-topping hits bringing a new twist to fan favorites like “Hustlin’,” “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” and “Aston Martin Music,” elevating them with the lush, symphonic sounds of the Columbus Symphony.

Yacht Rock Symphony with Ambrosia

Saturday, June 28

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Get ready for an extraordinary evening with the Yacht Rock Symphony, featuring the original artists who shaped one of rock’s most iconic eras. Ambrosia, John Ford Coley, and Peter Beckett (the voice of Player) will take the stage to perform their chart-topping Billboard hits from the 1970s and 1980s, including favorites like “You’re the Only Woman,” “How Much I Feel.” “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight,” and “Baby Come Back.”

Tower of Power

Saturday, July 5

Elias Miller, conductor

For 57 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music with hits like “You’re Still A Young Man,” “Down to The Nightclub,” “So Very Hard to Go,” and “What Is Hip?” They join the Columbus Symphony for a night that will have you on your feet and dancing under the downtown stars!

Dolly Parton ’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony

Saturday, July 12

Elias Miller, conductor

Experience this innovative multimedia experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual musical journey of her songs, her life, and her stories. Accompanied by guest vocalists and musicians hand-picked by Dolly herself, audiences will hear new and innovative orchestrations of her hit songs, including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love you,” in addition to her personal favorites and an as-yet unreleased selection from her upcoming Broadway musical.

The Music of Journey

Saturday, July 19

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Everyone will recognize the enormous hits in this production of one of the top-selling rock groups of all time! A full rock band and lead singer Juan Del Castillo fronts this high-energy show. It’s a full night of Journey’s hits you want to miss!

The Ohio State University Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 25 & 26

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors

An annual Picnic With the Pops favorite, TBDBITL joins the orchestra for a night of fight songs and traditions as we celebrate the National Championship and have the first tailgate of the upcoming season!

