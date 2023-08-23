THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Returns To Columbus This December

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a holiday dance mash-up for the whole family, comes to Columbus for a show at the Palace Theatre on Thursday, December 7 at 7 pm. The production reimagines Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet as a contemporary holiday dance spectacle with hip hop pioneer Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow performing as the show's MC.

Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 at 10 am Friday, August 25.

“Hip Hop has evolved over 50 years into an increasingly diverse, global phenomenon with one of the most significant developments being the fusion of hip hop with other musical genres like classical music,” says Blow, who paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980. Blow is also responsible for Christmas Rappin, acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song. “I'm so proud to be a part of this iconic dance show and am excited to introduce new generations to the magic of hip hop.”

The Hip Hop Nutcracker has been performed more than 250 times in 70 cities, and the secret to its success is the powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist, who turn the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. The re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic story smashes hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Created in 2013 by Emmy winner Jennifer Weber (also Olivier nominated, and a two-time Tony nominee), who also directs and choreographs the show, and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is executive produced by three-time Tony winner Eva Price.