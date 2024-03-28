THE FAB FOUR Tribute Comes to CAPA in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA invites audiences to experience Beatlemania all over again with The Fab Four, the ultimate tribute to The Beatles, at 8 pm Saturday, June 22 at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.).

The Fab Four truly are the most accurate representation of the originals you'll find this side of the 1960s!

Tickets start at $44 and may be purchased starting at 10 am Friday, March 29, at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude,” The Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles’ ever-changing career. This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.