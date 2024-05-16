Special Guests Set For Brittney Mack Concert at The Avalon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the world of Broadway to The Avalon Theatre, Broadway breakout star Brittney Mack is ready to take The Avalon Theatre stage. But Brittney won't be alone, she will be joined by a roster of incredible local performers, ready to take their star turn alongside Ms. Mack.

The Avalon Theatre announced guest stars for this once-in-a-lifetime concert this week. Brittney will be joined onstage by Northeastern High School Student Abby Skinner (Springfield, OH), renowned drag queen Selena West (Columbus, OH), and the Marysville High School jazz ensemble Svinx. This all-star lineup of local performers will be the perfect accompaniment to Brittney's high-energy concert.

Joining Brittney is Northeastern High student Abby Skinner. Abby was surprised with the news in the middle of her school day by Ryan Bowie, Executive Director of The Avalon Theatre. Bowie addressed the Northeastern High choir class, directed by Marysville resident David Wilson. "I hear you are a huge fan of SIX (the Musical)" said Bowie "I would love to give you the opportunity to sing live on-stage with Brittney Mack!" A long-time fan of Six: The Musical, Skinner responded with a look of shock and excitement before enthusiastically accepting Mr. Bowie's offer.

Another exceptional performer joining Brittney is Selena West, a drag performer from Columbus, OH with an extensive performance history. In addition to a busy performance schedule in Columbus, Serena performs throughout the region and has competed in many high-level drag pageants. She is also drag sister to Nina West of RuPaul's Drag Race fame and a staple of the Columbus LGBTQ+ scene.

The band Svinx will also join Brittney Mack on May 24th. Svinx is the Jazz Ensemble from Marysville High School and is composed of talented students who audition for a spot in this competitive group. An elite performance group, Svinx plays with a soul and passion beyond their years.

Best known for her star turn on Broadway as the original Anna of Cleves in the Broadway production of SIX: The Musical, Brittney Mack will be shining her star on stage at The Avalon Theatre. Brittney will be joined by her long-time musical partner/musical director and pianist Matthew Harris along with all of the incredible guests announced this week.

Brittney Mack is "Putting on the Britt" her critically acclaimed solo concert on Friday, May 24th at 7:00 pm. Let this Grammy Nominee, Drama Desk Winner, and 2x Drama League Nominee for Distinguished Performance and "Queen Of The Castle" introduce herself to you in a way you've never seen her before! Come enjoy a night of music, and laughs, with a very special tribute to Tina Turner. Can you "Get Down" with that?

The Avalon Theatre is also offering and exclusive Meet and Greet opportunity with the Queen after the show. All proceeds from the Meet & Greet will go directly to the inception of a scholarship fund for the Avalon Arts Academy! Meet & Greet participants will have the opportunity to meet Brittney while also supporting the children of Union County!

Tickets for the concert are $25.00 and the Meet & Greet Add-On is $15.00. To purchase tickets visit theavalontheatre.org/events or stop by The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S. Main St.

Marysville, Oh. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events.

