Soweto Gospel Choir to Perform at the Southern Theatre This Fall

The concert will take place on October 29.
Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR will return to North America with its concert entitled “Peace,” a joyful program of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals, and some classics, in 2025. The inspirational concert will also feature the spirited music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen and more. CAPA welcomes the SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR to the Southern Theatre for a concert on Wednesday, October 29, at 7:30 pm.
Tickets, which start at $29, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 27, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.
Formed in 2002, the Choir was created to celebrate the unique power of African gospel music and quickly established itself as a group that is “undeniably synchronized, appears unshakable, and simultaneously expresses universality and individuality” (San Francisco Classical Voice). Heralded by Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey, SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR excites audiences worldwide, uplifting the soul and spreading joy through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes, and infectious spirit. It’s perfect for the entire family!
The career achievements of Soweto Gospel Choir are phenomenal. To list but some:
They have collaborated with Peter Gabriel, U2, John Legend, Robert Plant, Chance the Rapper and Ben Harper.
They have performed on stage with Celine Dion, Andre Rieu, Bono, Diana Ross, Zahara, and Pharrell Williams.
They have performed in programs alongside the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Angelique Kidjo, Jimmy Cliff, Youssou N’Dour, Ziggy Marley, and South African superstar Johnny Clegg, including at his farewell concert.
The Choir has performed in such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall London, and Nelson Mandela Theatre. Further, they have performed at such important events as the 2009 Academy Awards, Nelson Mandela’s funeral, memorial service in Westminster Abbey, centenary celebrations; Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral (as well as his 75th and 80th birthdays) the FIFA 2009 World Cup opening ceremony in Cape Town and kick-off in Johannesburg; and Winnie Madikileza-Mandela’s memorial service.
In addition to Nelson Mandela and their once patron, Desmond Tutu, they have performed before Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Harry, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and a plethora of TV personalities, celebrities, glitteraties, dignitaries, ambassadors, movie stars, and rock stars. The Choir has also appeared on NBC’s Today Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
Their festival appearances include Edinburgh, Adelaide (Festival and Fringe), Perth, Sydney, Hong Kong, London, WOMADelaide, and the Montreal Jazz Festival.
Soweto Gospel Choir has been nominated for five Grammys, an Oscar (with Peter Gabriel), six South African Music Awards (SAMAs), as well as an International Reggae and World Music Award The Choir has been awarded three Grammys in their own right and three associated ones, an Emmy Award, three SAMAs, two American Gospel Awards, the inaugural Tower Music African Gospel Award for best gospel group, and a Helpmann Award.
Videos