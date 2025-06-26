Soweto Gospel Choir to Perform at the Southern Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR will return to North America with its concert entitled “Peace,” a joyful program of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals, and some classics, in 2025. The inspirational concert will also feature the spirited music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen and more. CAPA welcomes the SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR to the Southern Theatre for a concert on Wednesday, October 29, at 7:30 pm.



Tickets, which start at $29, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 27, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.



Formed in 2002, the Choir was created to celebrate the unique power of African gospel music and quickly established itself as a group that is “undeniably synchronized, appears unshakable, and simultaneously expresses universality and individuality” (San Francisco Classical Voice). Heralded by Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey, SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR excites audiences worldwide, uplifting the soul and spreading joy through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes, and infectious spirit. It’s perfect for the entire family!



The career achievements of Soweto Gospel Choir are phenomenal. To list but some:

They have collaborated with Peter Gabriel, U2, John Legend, Robert Plant, Chance the Rapper and Ben Harper.

They have performed on stage with Celine Dion, Andre Rieu, Bono, Diana Ross, Zahara, and Pharrell Williams.

Comments

Need more Columbus Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...