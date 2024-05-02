Shadowbox Live Will Kick Off Summer With a Tribute to David Bowie and Prince

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time since 2017, Shadowbox Live (SBX) is bringing back one of their most successful tribute shows, Evolutionaries Remastered. The show pays homage to the stories and music of David Bowie and Prince and will kick off on June 6 at 7:30 p.m., continuing Thursdays-Sundays through August 11 at Shadowbox Live in the Brewery District.

Evolutionaries Remastered will feature 11 David Bowie songs and 13 Prince songs interspersed with narration to tell the stories of how the two artists revolutionized music, fashion, and pop culture. The songs will be performed by the Shadowbox Live house band, vocalists, and dancers and further enhanced by the company’s costume, sound, lighting, and video teams.

“Being huge fans of both Prince and David Bowie made this even more of a passion project for the entire Shadowbox Live cast and crew,” said Julie Klein, SBX’s producing director. “We can’t wait to bring this back to Columbus, and we know it will be a huge hit.”

Evolutionaries Remastered

Opens Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Continues on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. through August 11.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.





