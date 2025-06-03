Samantha Bee To Perform at The Lincoln Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA will present Samantha Bee on her “How to Survive Menopause” tour to Columbus at 7:30 pm on Saturday, October 25, in the Lincoln Theatre.

“I cannot wait to bring my new show ‘How to Survive Menopause' to Columbus,” Bee said. “We're going to discuss (and laugh!) about the greatest joke to ever be played on our bodies: menopause. So, if you are going through it, have gone through it, will be going through it, or know someone about to - basically this show is for everyone! So, bring a date, a friend, a parent, a small battery operated fan, and enjoy this hot flash of a live show. See you there!”

Tickets, which start at $47, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 6, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939. Samantha Bee currently hosts the weekly podcast Choice Words with Samantha Bee.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Bee joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart's "Best F#@king News Team" on Comedy Central in 2003 and later received global recognition from the success of her very own weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Full Frontal premiered in 2016 and ran for seven seasons on TBS.

Bee is the author of the essay collection I Know I Am, But What Are You? and has been honored as one of TIME 100's: Most Influential People.

In 2023, Bee embarked on her first national tour, Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education, where she completed a 31-city run including sold-out dates at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

