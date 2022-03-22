SIX, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For CAPA and PNC Broadway In Columbus' 2022-23 Season

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) and Broadway in Columbus today announced the next exciting lineup for the PNC Broadway in Columbus series. The six-show 2022-23 season, supported in part by PNC, includes five productions never before seen in Columbus-SIX, the new musical phenomenon showcasing the six wives of Henry VIII; the irreverent, new musical comedy, Beetlejuice; Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, the smash-hit musical following the journey of the world-renowned R&B supergroup; Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, the most successful American play in Broadway history; and Disney's Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, featuring songs from the Oscar-winning film, plus a dozen new numbers. The 2022-23 season will open with the Tony Award-winning musical comedy HAIRSPRAY featuring Columbus' own Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West.

Subscriptions for the 2022-23 PNC Broadway in Columbus season include:

featuring Andrew Levitt also known as Nina West

November 8-13, 2022

Ohio Theatre

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

January 24-29, 2023

Ohio Theatre

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new, original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!"

March 7-12, 2023

Ohio Theatre

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

April 18-23, 2023

Ohio Theatre

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

June 6-11, 2023

Ohio Theatre

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" ("60 Minutes"). Rolling Stone gives it five stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

July 26-August 6, 2023

Ohio Theatre

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Current Broadway in Columbus subscribers have until Friday, April 15, to renew their subscriptions. New subscribers can begin purchasing subscriptions on Tuesday, May 17.

Subscriptions range from $246.48-$763.63 per person and can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com, by phone at (800) 294-1892 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm), or in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). Current CBUSArts Ticket Center hours are Mondays-Fridays 10 am - 3 pm.

Those who wish to be notified when new subscriptions are available may register for the waitlist at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com.

In addition, the 2022-23 PNC Broadway in Columbus season will include two season add-on productions. These shows are not included in the 2022-23 subscription, but subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to each going on sale to the general public.

2022-23 season add-ons include:

ELF THE MUSICAL

December 13-18, 2022

Palace Theatre

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray), and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

ANNIE

May 12-14, 2023

Palace Theatre

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.