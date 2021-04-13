SILENT SKY Will Mark Clark State Theatre's Second Streaming Production This Week

The Clark State College Theatre Arts Program will present its second live virtual production - Silent Sky - on Thursday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

Silent Sky begins when Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s; she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women "computers," charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in "girl hours" and has no time for the women's probing theories.

As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

Actor Ally Miller will perform as Henrietta Leavitt in Silent Sky; she also performed in last year's virtual production of She Kills Monsters.

Logan Phillips is a 2nd-year Technical Theatre major and Stage Manager for Silent Sky. Logan also Stage Managed the Fall virtual production.

Audiences can watch the live-streamed virtual performance of Silent Sky. Stream Passes for each event are available at cstap.booktix.com.