SHUCKED Tickets On Sale This Week at Broadway In Columbus

Broadway in Columbus has announced that tickets for Shucked, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 24. The production will play eight performances at the Ohio Theatre from April 7–12, 2026.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn and music by Grammy Award winners and Tony nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, with choreography by Sarah O’Gleby. The production also features music supervision, direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland.

The cast includes Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Nick Bailey (Waitress) as Beau, Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather) as Storyteller 1, Joe Moeller (& Juliet) as Storyteller 2, Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine) as Peanut, Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy, and Danielle Wade (Mean Girls national tour) as Maizy. The ensemble features Elijah Caldwell, Carly Caviglia, Zach Cossman, Cecily Dionne Davis, Jaden Dominique, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Dominique Kent, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman, and Mallorie Sievert.

With scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design by Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, wig design by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal, and casting by Stephen Kopel/C12 Casting, Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.

The Grammy-nominated Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD, produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show’s composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

Tickets start at $56.95 and will be available at BroadwayInColumbus.com, by calling 614-469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.). Ticket buyers are reminded that CAPA and the Ohio Theatre are the only official ticket outlets for this engagement.