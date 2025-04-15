ROCK EGG SPOON by Noah Diaz is Coming to Available Light Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Available Light Theatre will conclude their 2024 - 2025 Season with Rock Egg Spoon by Noah Diaz, a modern American epic about privilege, sadness, and giving credit where credit is due. It's 1804 and President Tommy J has ordered Louis N. Clark on a voyage to map America's uncharted territory. Aided by Bigfoot, Sacagawea, and his own bravado, Louis makes his way across America, discovering and rediscovering everything that has been lost and left behind.

A blend of magical realism, historical reference, and a very truthful depiction of a school IEP meeting proves a wild and moving ride. Humor mixes with punches, as the imaginary and the real world collide. Winner of the Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award and a finalist at the National Playwrights Conference, Diaz's work will be presented by Available Light for the second time, after last season's lauded You Will Get Sick.

Performances will take place on Thursday, May 1st at 8pm; Friday, May 2nd at 8pm; Saturday, May 3rd at 8pm; Friday, May 9th at 8pm; Saturday, May 10th at 8pm; Sunday, May 11th at 2pm; Thursday, May 15th at 8pm; Friday, May 16th at 8pm; and Saturday, May 17th at 8pm.

The cast features Cosette Payne as Actor A, Reese Anthony as Actor B, Ian Short as Actor C, tyla Daniel as Actor D, Abigal Murray as Actor E, and Jabari Ikenna Johnson as Actor F.

