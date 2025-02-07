Punch Brothers Return To Columbus For Show At The Southern Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA will welcome Punch Brothers back to Columbus during their spring tour for a 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 11, show at the Southern Theatre.

The tour will culminate at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, June 19-22. Additionally, Punch Brothers complete the second season of their musical variety show, The Energy Curfew Music Hour, in New York City in February; season one is currently available on Audible and all podcasting platforms. The band also returns for the third year of the four-day Acousticamp June 27-July 1 in Pacific Grove, CA.

Punch Brothers, formed in 2006, are a virtuosic quintet featuring mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Brittany Haas. Known for pushing the boundaries of acoustic music, the band has garnered critical acclaim, including a Grammy for Best Folk Album for All Ashore (2018). The Washington Post applauded them for taking “bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart.” Over the years, they've become pioneers in modern string music, with albums like Antifogmatic (2010), Who's Feeling Young Now (2012), and The Phosphorescent Blues (2015) showcasing their genre-defying sound. Rolling Stone praised their work as “wild virtuosity used for more than just virtuosity,” cementing their reputation as trailblazers in contemporary acoustic music.

