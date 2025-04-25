Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE At Hilliard Arts Council

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join us for an evocative and deeply moving performance of Tennessee Williams’ classic, The Glass Menagerie. This timeless drama delves into the complexities of family dynamics, dreams deferred, and the struggle between reality and illusion. The Glass Menagerie is a hauntingly beautiful exploration of love, loss, and the human condition that will resonate with audiences long after the curtain falls.

The Glass Menagerie follows the lives of the Wingfield family: Amanda, a faded Southern belle clinging to the past; Tom, her restless son yearning for escape; and Laura, her shy and fragile daughter, who finds solace in her collection of delicate glass animals. As Tom narrates the story, we are transported into their world of memory and longing, witnessing their poignant attempts to find beauty and meaning in their lives.

Don’t miss this chance to experience one of America’s greatest plays, brought to life with powerful performances and stunning staging.

By Tennessee Williams. Director - Robin Rosenfeld Brenneman, Technical Director - Pat Hamrock, CAST: Amanda - Gail Griffith, Thom - Ryan Dever, Laura - Madelyne Moore, Jim O'Connor - Jonathan Bauman

Performances run April 25, May 2 & 3, at 7:30pm, April 27 & May 4 at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments