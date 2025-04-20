Photos: Little Theatre Off Broadway’s JANE EYRE, The Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charlotte Brontë's great love story, Jane Eyre, comes to life with music to lift your heart and set your spirit soaring. This beloved tale of secrets and the lies that secrets create, of unimaginable hope and unspoken passion, reminds us of what it is to fall deeply, truly and completely in love. Check out photos below!

Music and Lyrics by Paul Gordon, Book by John Caird, Based on the 1847 novel by Charlotte Brontë, Directed by Kathy Hyland, The Cast: Kaitlin Ingram, Glen Garcia, Kenzie Husted, Jessica Alkire, Sydney Bibb, Aare Wise, Clayton Dutton, Scott Clay, Carol Hayward, Beth Connell, Charlotte Smith, Mark Miller, Heather Schultz, Timothy Conway, Brooklyn Furrow, Laura Morgan, Margaret Welsh.

Performances run through May 4, 2025 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123.

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Comments