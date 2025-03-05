Photos: Inside Ohio Musical Theater Institute’s SEUSSICAL JR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



omti, Ohio Musical Theatre Institute, is an all-encompassing year-round training facility for students grades 5-12 who are in pursuit of a high-caliber musical theatre education. The pictures below are from their recent performances of Seussical Jr.

Auditions for The Lightning Thief and Grease will be held on Sunday, March 9th at Ohio Musical Theater Institute, 2106 Integrity Drive S. Columbus, OH 43209. For more information visit: https://www.omticolumbus.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

