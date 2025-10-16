 tracker
Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company’s FIESTA TROPICALE - A CELEBRATION OF LATIN MUSIC

On October 11th, 2025, New Vision Dance Company presented a concert to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Latin music through dance and song. Featuring the company members of New Vision Dance Company as well as guest performances by Ballet folclórico Xochihua, Cultivate Dance Project, Gabriela Flamenco Academy, Miss Ohio 2024 Stephanie Finotti and vocalists Emma Bader, Maddie Bowser, Anna Fishbaugh, Aeva Joyner, Lauren Kieninger, Riley Walsh and lighting design by Nick Eberts.

New Vision Dance Company is a contemporary jazz ensemble with a repertory including modern, jazz, tap, lyrical, musical theatre and contemporary Dance.  For more information on upcoming performances, visit https://www.newvisiondanceco.org/

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company’s FIESTA TROPICALE - A CELEBRATION OF LATIN MUSIC Image

