Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER!

The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world-so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There's not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites! Soon everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It's up to the Bradleys and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic.

Performances are December 8 - 10 @ 7:30 PM and December 10 - 11 @ 2:30 PM at McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. Worthington, OH 4308. Tickets https://www.wctpresents.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer