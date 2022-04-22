Photos: First look at The New Albany High School Theatre Department's LETTERS TO SALA

Based on the book Sala's Gift by Ann Kirschner, "Letters to Sala" tells the remarkable true story of a young girl's survival in wartime Germany during which she spent five years in seven different Nazi labor camps and collected over 350 letters. Sala Garncarz kept her secret for over 50 years, concealing her incredible history in a box. Everything changes when Sala reveals the letters to her grown daughter. The family must decide whether to keep these personal mementos that detail their struggles through a horrific time or share them with the world.

This incredibly important, powerful, and moving play runs April 21 - 30 at the McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 West Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. Tickets can be purchased in advance at cbusarts.com or at the door.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer