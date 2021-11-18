Photos: First look at The New Albany High School Theatre Department's DISNEY's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Ariel, the youngest daughter of the Mer-King Triton, does not feel like she belongs in her world under the sea and wishes to live in the human world above. When she falls in love with Eric, a young human prince, she is willing to risk everything to win his heart, and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula, to trade her voice for human legs. However, the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel will need the help of her colorful friends, Sebastian the crab, Scuttle the seagull, and Flounder the fish, Scuttle to restore order in both worlds.

With a book by Doug Wright, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and music by Alan Menken, the show is sure to delight audience members of all ages.

The Little Mermaid performs at 7 p.m. on November 18th, 7 p.m. on Friday, November 19th, 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20th, and 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at the McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 West Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. Tickets can be purchased in advance at cbusarts.com or at the door.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer