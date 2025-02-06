Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s MOON OVER BUFFALO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moon Over Buffalo is a comedy play-within-a-play that follows the story of George and Charlotte Hay, a couple of Broadway stars who have taken their run-down touring company to Buffalo, New York. The play is set in the summer of 1953 and is rife with slapstick and situational humor, backstage shenanigans, and dysfunctional family dynamics. Charlotte and George Hay, an acting couple not exactly the Lunts, attempt to regain their former glory while on tour in Buffalo with a repertory consisting of Cyrano de Bergerac "revised, one nostril version" and Noel Coward's Private Lives.

Written by Ken Ludwig, Director - Josh Foley, Cast: Cate Blair-Williem, Maureen Browning, Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Bruce Jacklin, Steven, Jefferson, Kelly Lauth, Mason Mickley, Kylie Stadler.

Performances are Feb. 7 - March 8, 2025, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://tickets.alcoverestaurant.com/index.php/en/moon-over-buffalo

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments