Photos: First look at Sunbury Performing Arts Presents NINA”S WUNDERBAR BREAKTHROUGH

Nina’s Wunderbar Breakthrough, will run from October 3 & 4, 2025

A side splittingly hilarious show, Nina’s Wunderbar Breakthrough is not to be missed. This is SPA’s first straight play and will be a Midwest Premiere…The show has only been performed one other time, so our actors have the awesome challenge of creating their characters basically from scratch! A family friendly blend of slapstick comedy, emotional depth and heart, is a new work that has only been performed once before.  Our audition workshop was exactly what I had hoped it would be, full of laughter, whimsy and wonder, and led by our fabulous director, Carmel Avegnon Sanders. 

The Cast: Protester 1 - Juniper Lee, Protester 2 - Ethan Haven, Protester 3 - Laila Sanders, Marcus - Jack Dalton, Constance - Kelsey Murray, Katrina - Alyssa McKay, Ellen - Veronica Callagher, Bugs - Nora Maiorana, Otto - Aaron McVay, Nina - Ella Cornett, Howard - Parker Prenoveau, Clarisse - Claire Statler, Jack - Landon Hedge, Carl - Lily Miracle.

Performances run October 3, at 7:00pm, October 4, at 12:00pm & 2:00pm, at Boxland Media, LLC, 6155 Huntley Rd # J, Columbus, OH 43229,  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://sunburyperformingarts.ludus.com/

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

