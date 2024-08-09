Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's HONK! JR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

Once a year, a magical and touching celebration of the human spirit unfolds at numerous theaters across the country. A group of children in a program called The Penguin Project take to the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical. These productions are unique, however, because all the roles are filled by young artists with developmental disabilities including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment, and other neurological disorders. They are joined on stage by a dedicated group of “peer mentors” – children the same age without disabilities who have volunteered to work side-by-side with them through 4 months of rehearsals and through the final performance. By providing access to community theater, The Penguin Project demonstrates that the special challenges of a disability should not handicap a child’s ability to participate in life’s experiences.

Book by Anthony Drewe, Music by George Stiles. Performances are Friday August 9 & 10, @ 7pm, Sunday August 11, @ 4pm, at Thomas Ewing Junior High School, 2024 Sheridan Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/honk

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

