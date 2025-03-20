Photos: First look at Reynoldsburg High School Drama Club presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year’s production brings the beloved story to life with a thrilling cyberpunk twist, transforming Skid Row into a gritty, neon-soaked underworld where corporate greed and technological excess shape everyday life. In this reimagined setting, Seymour Krelborn’s discovery of a mysterious plant — now a bio-engineered creation — leads him down a path of temptation, power, and tragic consequences. “Our vision takes the heart of Little Shop of Horrors and places it in a futuristic world where corruption thrives and the desperate will do anything to survive,” says Director Cameron Williamson. “By blending classic musical theater with cyberpunk aesthetics, we’re exploring themes of ambition, power, and morality in a whole new way.” Audiences can expect stunning visuals, dynamic performances, and a synth-forward score that gives the show a fresh, immersive feel. Digital projections, neon-inspired set designs, and bold costume choices will transport viewers into a dystopian world where technology has taken control. The cast and crew of Reynoldsburg High School have worked tirelessly to bring this exciting vision to life. This unique adaptation will appeal to longtime fans of the musical while introducing new layers of meaning for modern audiences.

Join us for a night of unforgettable performances, unforgettable visuals, and a powerful message that asks: How far would you go to get what you want? For more information, please contact Director Cameron Williamson at cameron.williamson@reyn.org. About Reynoldsburg High School Drama Club: The Reynoldsburg High School Drama Club is dedicated to fostering creativity, teamwork, and artistic expression. Through high-quality productions, students explore important themes while developing essential performance and technical skills.

Performances run Friday March 21 @ 7:00pm and Saturday March 22, @ 2:00pm & 7:00pm at Reynoldsburg High School Performing Arts Center, Livingston Auditorium, 6699 E. Livingston Ave., OH 43068. For tickets visit: https://rhsdc.ludus.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments