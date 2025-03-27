Photos: First look at Pickerington North High School Theatre Presents SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pickerington High School North Theatre is bringing SIX: The Musical to life, and these queens are ready to take the stage! With powerhouse vocals, fierce choreography, and a story that reclaims history, this show is one you won’t want to miss.

SIX: Teen Edition is a reimagined pop musical that gives a modern voice to the six wives of Henry VIII. Transformed into a fierce girl group, the queens take the stage to reclaim their stories, competing to see who had the most tragic fate. Through high-energy songs inspired by contemporary pop icons, they rewrite history on their own terms, celebrating sisterhood, empowerment, and resilience. This edition is adapted specifically for younger performers, maintaining the electrifying energy and message while making content adjustments for school and youth productions.

By Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Director - Allen DeCarlo-Boyd, technical director - Dan Matthews, Vocal Director - Emily Kirkland, Cast: Catherine of Aragon – Kamryn Dansby, Anne Boleyn – Abby Stanley, Jane Seymour – Ally Carroll, Anne of Cleves – Olivia Painter, Katherine Howard – Alison Snyder, and Catherine Parr – Daisha Price, U/s Aragon/Anne Boleyn - Emerson Bevan, Seymour/Howard - Maya Turner, Cleves/Parr - Kamaryn Reedus,

Performances run Mar. 27, 28, 29, at 7:00pm, Mar. 28 at 8:30 am, Mar.30 at 2:00pm at Pickerington North High School Performing Arts Center, 7800 Refugee Rd. Pickerington, OH 43147. For tickets visit: https://oh50010917.schoolwires.net/Page/126

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

