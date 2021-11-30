Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's THE MAGIC TREEHOUSE A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS JR.

Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens JR. is an adaptation of book #44 of Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning fantasy adventure books from the Magic Tree House book series, which has sold more than 100 million copies and is available in more than 100 countries around the world. Jack and Annie's tree house takes them to Victorian London in this holiday-themed story, where they learn the importance of charity and kindness through their friendship with legendary author, Charles Dickens.

THE STORY: The magic tree house whisks Jack and Annie back in time to the foggy streets of Victorian London, where they meet the famous, well-off author, Charles Dickens, who has a severe case of writer's block. Jack and Annie also witness the hardships faced by the poor, and their efforts to help only land them in prison. Mr. Dickens rescues Jack and Annie, and they, in turn, help him escape the sad memories that haunt him. In the process, they inspire Mr. Dickens to write one of the greatest holiday stories of all time.

Directed by Pamela Villarreal. Performances run December 3rd thru the 12th, 2021 at the Wigwam Theater (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest, Pickerington, OH 43147). For tickets: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer